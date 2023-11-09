InPost Q3 core earnings jump 40.3% as margins improve

Adds details from statement, background throughout

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS on Thursday posted a 40.3% surge in third-quarter core earnings, citing better margin in its key Poland market and its British operations that turned profitable.

InPost - whose automated parcel machines (APMs) allow people to pick up parcels 24/7 - has been growing fast as it continues to deploy its technology in key market Poland, and buys assets abroad.

It has also hiked prices for its services this year, to boost profits and cushion higher input costs such as fuel.

The company reported an adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 639.4 million Zlotys ($154.11 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 455.8 million a year earlier.

The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded in the quarter to 30.9% from 27.0% in the same period a year earlier.

"As we look forward to Q4 2023, we are encouraged by the strong trading start of Q4 after soft Q3 end," InPost said.

The company forecast parcel volumes growth in the fourth quarter to be in line with the 18% growth recorded in the third quarter.

While Poland is InPost's biggest market - generating nearly 60% of 2022 sales - the group is increasingly betting on expanding market share abroad.

It bought a 30% stake in British logistics firm Menzies Distribution earlier this year, adding to its acquisition of French delivery platform Mondial Relay in 2021.

Its UK business turned profitable in terms of EBITDA in the quarter, the company said, helped by "significant" volumes growth in the market.

The group's total number of APMs rose 25% to 32,943 at the end of the quarter, from 26,330 in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Rashmi Aich)

