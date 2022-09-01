InPost Q2 core profit jumps on strong volumes

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost's INPST.AS second-quarter adjusted core profit jumped 41%, helped by strong parcel volumes and continued expansion of its locker network.

InPost, whose automated parcel machines (APMs) allow contactless and 24/7 deliveries, said parcel volumes rose and outperformed the sector in Poland, France and the UK. Volumes in the key Polish market grew 20% to 122.8 million parcels.

The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 511 million zlotys ($108.76 million) in the quarter, compared to 362.4 million a year earlier.

Its core profit margin however dropped to 30.1% from 42.3% a year earlier, hurt by inflationary pressures.

The COVID-19 pandemic led more consumers to switch to contactless e-commerce, boosting demand for InPost's parcel lockers, but soaring energy prices have hit profitability, prompting a strategy of price increases.

Poland's August inflation rose 16.1% year-on-year, a higher rise than analysts had expected, as energy prices continue to soar.

InPost has already increased its prices for uncontracted volumes in the second quarter and is to implement them for corporate customers, including a two-digit increase for its key client, Polish e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA in November.

"(...) we remain extremely confident in our ability to continue gaining market share while mitigating the impact of inflation in Poland as the benefit of pricing adjustments begins to be felt in H2," Chief Executive Rafal Brzoska said in a statement.

InPost kept its guidance that most, if not all, of last year's core profit margin gains in Poland were expected to be reversed this year. It added though, that thanks to margin outperformance so far in Poland and pending price hikes, sector volumes would have to fall significantly "for all margin gains to be reversed".

The firm increased its APMs in the first half in Poland by 12% versus end-2021 to 18,418. Despite rising competition, it continues to account for 78% of all APMs in the country, it said.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

