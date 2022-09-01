InPost logs 41% jump in quarterly core profit, shares surge

By Olivier Sorgho

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Poland's InPost INPST.AS booked a 41% jump in core profit for the second quarter as parcel volumes surged and it expanded market share, sending its stock 11% higher.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the parcel locker firm came in at 511 million zlotys ($109 million) for the quarter.

InPost, whose automated parcel machines (APMs) allow 24/7 contactless delivery, said volumes in Poland grew by a fifth to 122.8 million parcels. The company also outperformed the sector in France and the UK, it said.

Its number of APMs in Poland climbed 12% to 18,418 during the first half and CEO Rafal Brzoska said he expects the company to have 20,000 in place by the end of the year.

Its core profit margin, however, dropped to 30.1% from 42.3% a year earlier due to inflation, consistent with a May prediction of margins dropping in the second and third quarters, before a bounce-back in the final months of the year.

"While the macro environment is weakening, this seems to be more than offset by market share gains and company-specific factors," JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

Poland logged inflation of 16.1% in August as energy prices continue to soar.

InPost increased prices for uncontracted volumes in the second quarter and is due to implement them for corporate customers, including a two-digit percentage increase for Polish e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA, a key client, in November.

"We don't plan additional price increases this year," Brzoska said in a call with media but added that this could change depending on the inflationary situation.

The company has previously warned that most of last year's core profit margin gains in Poland would likely be reversed. But it said on Thursday that thanks to margin outperformance so far in Poland and the pending price hikes, sector volumes would have to fall significantly for all margin gains to be reversed.

