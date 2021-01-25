InPost IPO price seen at top of range, at 16 euro per share - bookrunner

WARSAW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) price in InPost, a Polish parcel locker firm, is expected to come at the top of the range at 16 euros ($19.48) per share, a bookrunner said.

InPost announced its IPO plans this month and set its price range in the deal at 14-16 euros per share, which implied a valuation at 7 billion-8 billion euros.

The company said it expected to debut in Amsterdam around Jan. 29.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

