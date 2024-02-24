InPost (ENXTAM:INPST) Price Target Increased by 6.43% to 14.21

The average one-year price target for InPost (ENXTAM:INPST) has been revised to 14.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 13.35 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.28 to a high of 18.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.14% from the latest reported closing price of 14.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in InPost. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INPST is 0.41%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 55,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 11,004K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,449K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INPST by 10.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,770K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INPST by 20.50% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,535K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INPST by 16.20% over the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 6,052K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INPST by 22.37% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 3,464K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares, representing a decrease of 54.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INPST by 26.75% over the last quarter.

