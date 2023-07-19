InPost buys 30% stake in Britain's Menzies to speed up growth in the region

Adds details, quotes in paragraphs 2-5

July 19 (Reuters) - InPost INPST.AS has agreed to buy a 30% stake in British logistics firm Menzies Distribution for 49.3 million pounds ($63.80 million), the Polish parcel locker firm said on Wednesday.

The agreement includes a three-year option to acquire the remaining 70% of the British company, which after the transaction will be also 52%-owned by Endless LPP and 18%-owned by other shareholders, including its current management.

Menzies, with which InPost has already been in an exclusive logistics partnership since earlier this year, is a logistics provider with a national network of over 100 depots that deliver to over 47,000 locations everyday, InPost said.

The all-cash transaction would give it "the ability to scale at speed" in the country to match increasing consumer demand, it added.

"Menzies has one of the largest time-critical delivery networks in the UK and we are excited by how the collaboration will enable us to accelerate our growth and the service we can offer our customers," Michael Rouse, the CEO International of InPost, said in a statement.

The British company, which employs about 5,000 people, provides newstrade distribution services, business-to-business final mile delivery, and other transportation and warehousing services.

($1 = 0.7727 pounds)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Louise Heavens and Stephen Coates)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com; Gdansk Newsroom: +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.