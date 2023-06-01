InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Decreased by 5.87% to 5.87

The average one-year price target for InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) has been revised to 5.86 / share. This is an decrease of 5.87% from the prior estimate of 6.23 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.74% from the latest reported closing price of 2.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

InPlay Oil Maintains 7.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.