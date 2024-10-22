InPlay Oil price target lowered to C$3.25 from C$3.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on InPlay Oil (IPOOF) to C$3.25 from C$3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
