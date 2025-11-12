InPlay Oil Corp Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - InPlay Oil Corp (IPO.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings were C$0.96 per share. This compares with C$0.84 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 131.9% to C$79.3 million from C$34.2 million last year.

InPlay Oil Corp earnings at glance (GAAP):

