Inpex (TYO:1605) Price Target Increased by 10.68% to 2,175.38

The average one-year price target for Inpex (TYO:1605) has been revised to 2,175.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior estimate of 1,965.54 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,464.50 to a high of 2,835.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.56% from the latest reported closing price of 2,080.50 / share.

Inpex Maintains 3.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inpex. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1605 is 0.21%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.04% to 125,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,510K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1605 by 12.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,389K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1605 by 2.49% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,061K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,438K shares, representing a decrease of 90.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1605 by 44.47% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 6,451K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1605 by 22.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,346K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1605 by 10.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

