Inpex to review investment plans, cut costs amid slumping oil prices

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Inpex Corp, Japan's top oil and gas company, said on Wednesday it will make additional efforts to raise efficiency, review investment plans, cut costs to minimize impact from slumping oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company gave no specific measures.

Inpex said it will disclose an impact on its earnings forecast made in February for the current business year to Dec. 31 as soon as it finds out.

