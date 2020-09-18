Inpex plans to cut jobs at its Ichthys LNG project in Australia

Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM WESTBROOK

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp 1605.T said on Friday it expects to shed jobs at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia due to the slump in oil prices, but did not say how many would go.

"The low oil price environment has accelerated INPEX Australia undertaking a review of its Operations division to support the future Ichthys LNG operating model. The review will impact various roles across the Operations division," Inpex said in emailed comments.

"The project continues to maintain smooth and stable production," it said.

