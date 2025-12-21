Inpex Corporation - Depositary Receipt (IPXHY) Price Target Increased by 14.58% to 20.33

The average one-year price target for Inpex Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IPXHY) has been revised to $20.33 / share. This is an increase of 14.58% from the prior estimate of $17.74 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.55 to a high of $28.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.64% from the latest reported closing price of $14.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inpex Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPXHY is 0.07%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.33% to 126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 79K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 15.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 12.12% over the last quarter.

GINX - SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 1.82% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 79.89% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 93.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 1,670.43% over the last quarter.

