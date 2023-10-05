Inpex Corporation - ADR (IPXHY) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 14.32

The average one-year price target for Inpex Corporation - ADR (OTC:IPXHY) has been revised to 14.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 13.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.64 to a high of 18.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.99% from the latest reported closing price of 15.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inpex Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPXHY is 0.23%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 446.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 79.70% over the last quarter.

