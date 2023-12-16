Inpex Corporation - ADR (IPXHY) Price Target Increased by 6.37% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Inpex Corporation - ADR (OTC:IPXHY) has been revised to 16.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 15.34 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.22 to a high of 21.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from the latest reported closing price of 13.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inpex Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPXHY is 0.44%, an increase of 91.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.37% to 810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 395K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 50.62% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 36.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXHY by 108.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.