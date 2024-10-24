News & Insights

Inozyme Pharma Reports Promising Results in SEAPORT 1 Trial

October 24, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

An update from Inozyme Pharma ( (INZY) ) is now available.

Inozyme Pharma has announced promising interim results from its Phase 1 SEAPORT 1 trial, showcasing INZ-701’s potential in treating end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients undergoing hemodialysis. The therapy significantly raised plasma pyrophosphate levels, crucial for reducing the risk of calciphylaxis—a severe complication of ESKD. Notably, INZ-701 was well-tolerated, showing no serious adverse effects. With further development planned, these findings offer hope for a future treatment option in a market currently lacking approved therapies.

