Inozyme Pharma Postpones 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Amid BioMarin Acquisition Discussions

Inozyme Pharma postpones 2025 Annual Meeting amid BioMarin acquisition; future meeting contingent on acquisition outcome.

Quiver AI Summary

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has announced the postponement of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, originally scheduled for June 25, due to its pending acquisition by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. If the acquisition is finalized, there will be no meeting for public stockholders; if not, the Board of Directors will reschedule the meeting and establish a new record date for voting. Inozyme, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that target the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, is advancing its lead therapy, INZ-701, for ENPP1 Deficiency and potentially other related conditions. The release also includes information on the acquisition process and urges stockholders to review relevant documents filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Inozyme Pharma's postponement of its Annual Meeting is a strategic move in light of its acquisition by BioMarin, indicating a significant shift in company ownership that could enhance resources and capabilities.

The acquisition, if completed, could streamline operations and foster rapid advancements in the development of Inozyme's innovative therapeutics targeting severe diseases.

The press release highlights Inozyme's commitment to transparency, encouraging stockholders to stay informed through the SEC filings related to the acquisition.

The focus on the lead investigational therapy INZ-701 reflects Inozyme's potential to address critical healthcare needs, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in biopharmaceuticals.

Potential Negatives

Postponement of the Annual Meeting may signal uncertainty regarding the future direction and governance of the company, potentially affecting investor confidence.

If the acquisition is completed, it implies a lack of independence for Inozyme Pharma, potentially leading to concerns about its operational autonomy and long-term strategic goals.

The circumstances surrounding the acquisition may distract from the ongoing clinical development of INZ-701, raising concerns about the prioritization of current projects and therapies.

FAQ

Why was the 2025 Annual Meeting postponed?

The Annual Meeting was postponed due to the announced acquisition by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

What happens if the acquisition is completed?

If the acquisition is completed, there will be no Annual Meeting for public stockholders.

What if the acquisition is not completed?

If the acquisition is not completed, the Board of Directors will convene the Annual Meeting at a later date.

What is Inozyme Pharma's main focus?

Inozyme Pharma is focused on developing therapeutics targeting the PPi-Adenosine Pathway for bone health and vascular function.

Where can I find more information about the acquisition?

More information about the acquisition is available in the tender offer materials filed with the SEC and on company websites.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INZY Insider Trading Activity

$INZY insiders have traded $INZY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INZY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS A TRECO (CEO & Chairman) sold 8,819 shares for an estimated $7,848

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INZY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $INZY stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$INZY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INZY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INZY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INZY forecast page.

Full Release



BOSTON, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) today announced that it has postponed its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which was scheduled to be held on June 25, 2025, in light of the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin”).





If the Acquisition is completed, there will be no Annual Meeting involving public stockholders. If the Acquisition is not completed, the Board of Directors will take such further action as it deems appropriate to call and convene the Annual Meeting at a later date, including the establishment of a new record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.







About Inozyme







Inozyme Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, with approximately 50 employees based in Boston. The company is dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics that target the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, a key regulator of bone health and blood vessel function. Disruptions in this pathway underlie a range of severe diseases, including ENPP1 Deficiency. Our lead investigational therapy, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy designed to restore pyrophosphate and adenosine levels. INZ-701 is currently in late-stage clinical development in ENPP1 Deficiency, with the potential to expand into additional indications where deficiencies in the Pyrophosphate-Adenosine Pathway contribute to disease pathology, including ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis. Through our pioneering work, we aim to transform treatment options for patients affected by these devastating conditions.





To learn more, please visit www.inozyme.com.







Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where to Find It







This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Inozyme, BioMarin or its acquisition subsidiary has filed with the SEC. The solicitation and offer to tender and the offer to buy outstanding shares of Inozyme will only be made pursuant to a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an Offer to Purchase and related tender offer materials that BioMarin and its acquisition subsidiary, Incline Merger Sub, Inc., has filed with the SEC. At the time the tender offer commenced, BioMarin and its acquisition subsidiary filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, and Inozyme filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the tender offer. THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS), AS WELL AS THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9, CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION AND THE PARTIES THERETO. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF INOZYME ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY (AND EACH AS IT MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME) BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF INOZYME SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER. The tender offer materials (including the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents), as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, are available to all investors and stockholders of Inozyme at no expense to them at SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by BioMarin will be available free of charge on BioMarin's website at www.biomarin.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Inozyme will be available free of charge on Inozyme's website, www.inozyme.com, or by contacting Inozyme's investor relations department at investorrelations@inozyme.com. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, BioMarin's and Inozyme's websites is not a part of, or incorporated by reference herein. In addition to the Offer to Purchase, related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, and Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, BioMarin and Inozyme file annual, quarterly, and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You may read any reports, statements or other information filed by BioMarin and Inozyme with the SEC for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.







Investor Relations Contact:







Inozyme Pharma





Stefan Riley, Senior Director of IR and Corporate Communications





(617) 461-2442





Stefan.riley@inozyme.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.