Inozyme announces ‘positive’ interim data from ongoing Phase 1 SEAPORT 1 trial

October 24, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Inozyme (INZY) Pharma announced “positive” interim data from its ongoing Phase 1 SEAPORT 1 trial of INZ-701 in patients with end-stage kidney disease, or ESKD, undergoing hemodialysis. These data will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2024, which is being held October 24-27. “The interim data from the SEAPORT 1 trial demonstrate that INZ-701 significantly raised PPi levels in patients with end-stage kidney disease and was well-tolerated in this high-risk population,” said Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme Pharma. “Low PPi levels are linked to the development of calciphylaxis, a rare and life-threatening complication of end-stage kidney disease, as well as the associated morbidity and mortality. Pending alignment with regulatory authorities and sufficient funding, these encouraging results provide a strong foundation for advancing INZ-701 into a registrational trial in calciphylaxis.”

