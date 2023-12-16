Inox Wind (NSE:INOXWIND) Price Target Increased by 31.11% to 350.37

The average one-year price target for Inox Wind (NSE:INOXWIND) has been revised to 350.37 / share. This is an increase of 31.11% from the prior estimate of 267.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 264.62 to a high of 446.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.95% from the latest reported closing price of 397.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inox Wind. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INOXWIND is 0.01%, an increase of 120.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.50% to 1,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 377K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOXWIND by 104.21% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 187K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOXWIND by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 164K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 52.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOXWIND by 153.32% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOXWIND by 84.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.