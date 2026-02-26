Inox Wind (BSE:539083) Price Target Decreased by 21.46% to 150.99

The average one-year price target for Inox Wind (BSE:539083) has been revised to ₹ 150.99 / share. This is a decrease of 21.46% from the prior estimate of ₹ 192.24 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 122.04 to a high of ₹ 211.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.68% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 95.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inox Wind. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 539083 is 0.04%, an increase of 82.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 72.14% to 32,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,387K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 22.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,736K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,650K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 23.69% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 4,700K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,074K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 28.06% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,110K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 27.06% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares , representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 3.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

