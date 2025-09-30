Inox Wind (BSE:539083) Price Target Decreased by 14.68% to 196.87

The average one-year price target for Inox Wind (BSE:539083) has been revised to ₹ 196.87 / share. This is a decrease of 14.68% from the prior estimate of ₹ 230.73 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 155.59 to a high of ₹ 243.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.49% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 166.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inox Wind. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 539083 is 0.22%, an increase of 23.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 115,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 61,119K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,105K shares , representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,387K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 22.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,736K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,650K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 23.69% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 8,026K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,323K shares , representing a decrease of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 17.35% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,237K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares , representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 539083 by 45.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.