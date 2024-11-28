News & Insights

Inoviq Ltd Issues Unquoted Equity to Boost Growth

November 28, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Inoviq Ltd (AU:IIQ) has released an update.

Inoviq Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme, reflecting strategic efforts to align employees with company goals. The issuance, which is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, offers potential for long-term growth and employee retention. Investors might view this as a positive step for the company’s future development.

