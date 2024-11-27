News & Insights

Inoviq Ltd Advances with Successful AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Inoviq Ltd (AU:IIQ) has released an update.

Inoviq Ltd, a biotechnology company specializing in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, successfully carried all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. This positive outcome strengthens its strategic direction in advancing clinical-stage diagnostics for ovarian and breast cancers and developing exosome therapeutics for solid tumors. Investors may find the company’s continued progress in the biotech field promising for future growth.

