INOVIQ Ltd Advances Breast Cancer Detection Test

INOVIQ Ltd has successfully completed disease specificity testing for its new breast cancer blood test, showcasing its ability to accurately detect breast cancer with 81% sensitivity and 93% specificity. The test outperforms existing FDA-approved tests by reducing false positives and is being developed for the US market as a laboratory-developed test. This advancement positions INOVIQ as a key player in the breast cancer diagnostics market, with plans to expand its technology to other cancer biomarkers.

