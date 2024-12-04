News & Insights

Stocks

INOVIQ Ltd Advances Breast Cancer Detection Test

December 04, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inoviq Ltd (AU:IIQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

INOVIQ Ltd has successfully completed disease specificity testing for its new breast cancer blood test, showcasing its ability to accurately detect breast cancer with 81% sensitivity and 93% specificity. The test outperforms existing FDA-approved tests by reducing false positives and is being developed for the US market as a laboratory-developed test. This advancement positions INOVIQ as a key player in the breast cancer diagnostics market, with plans to expand its technology to other cancer biomarkers.

For further insights into AU:IIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.