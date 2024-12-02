Inoviq Director Increases Stake with New Options

Inoviq Ltd (AU:IIQ) has released an update.
Inoviq Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest as Max Johnston, indirectly associated through Jondol Pty Ltd, has acquired 250,000 unlisted incentive plan options. This acquisition, approved at the company’s 2024 AGM, reflects a notable update in the director’s stake, with the options set at an exercise price of $1, expiring in November 2028. Investors might find this change significant as it indicates confidence in the company’s future prospects.
