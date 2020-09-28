Inovio's potential COVID-19 vaccine trial on partial clinical hold

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on the company's planned mid-to-late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The company said the pause was not due to any side effects in its early-stage study of the vaccine.

The FDA had additional questions, including about the vaccine delivery device to be used in the study, Inovio said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

