Inovio's potential COVID-19 vaccine trial on partial clinical hold

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on the company's planned mid-to-late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The company said the pause was not due to any side effects in its early-stage study of the vaccine.

The FDA had additional questions, including about the vaccine delivery device to be used in the study, Inovio said.

