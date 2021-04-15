Inovio's INO-4800 Provides Cross-reactive Immune Responses In Humans Against Variants Of Concern

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) said that its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19, INO-4800, provided broad cross-reactive immune responses in humans against variants of concern.

The results in new study showed that INO-4800 induced a robust T cell response against all spike protein variants tested, which the company believes will be key in providing protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants, in addition to providing similar levels of neutralizing activity against both the UK and Brazilian variants as those against the original strain.

In Thursday regular trading, INO was trading at $9.97 up $1.13 or 12.78 percent.

The study showed the T cell responses induced by INO-4800 vaccination were fully maintained against the UK, South African and Brazilian variants when compared to the T cell responses to the original Wuhan strain. The neutralization levels of INO-4800 against South Africa and UK variants were reduced to the levels similar to the previous reports of mRNA or viral vector vaccines.

In addition, despite recent reports showing a reduction in neutralizing activity against the Brazilian variant by the mRNA or viral vector vaccines, INO-4800 generated robust neutralizing antibodies at levels against Brazilian variant which were comparable to those against the Wuhan strain.

INO-4800 is INOVIO's DNA vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Composed of an optimized DNA plasmid, INO-4800 is delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device to produce a robust and tolerable immune response.

INO-4800 is nucleic-acid based vaccine that is stable at room temperature for more than a year, at 37 degrees celsius for more than a month, has a five-year projected shelf life at normal refrigeration temperature and does not need to be frozen during transport or storage - all of which are important considerations when preparing for mass immunizations.

