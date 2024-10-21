News & Insights

Inovio’s INO-3107 shows efficacy in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis

Innovio announced the presentation of new data at scientific conferences for its lead candidate, INO-3107, for which the company is preparing a Biologics License Application for targeted submission in mid-2025 under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Pathway Program. At AACR’s Tumor and Immunology Conference on October 19, Inovio (INO) presented new immunology data demonstrating the ability of INO-3107 to induce antigen-specific T cell responses against HPV-6 and HPV-11 and drive recruitment of those T cells into airway tissues and papilloma of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis – RRP – patients, which could ultimately slow or eliminate papilloma regrowth. Additionally, Inovio will tomorrow present its full safety and efficacy data set for the Phase 1/2 trial for INO-3107 at the International Society of Vaccines Conference. In the trial, INO-3107 was found to be well tolerated and immunogenic. Of the 32 patients in the trial, 26 patients, or 81%, experienced a decrease in the number of surgical interventions in the year after treatment when compared to the year before treatment. RRP is a debilitating and rare disease caused primarily by HPV-6 and/or HPV-11. RRP is characterized by the development of small, wart-like growths, or papillomas, in the respiratory tract.

