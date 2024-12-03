Inovio’s INO-3107 shows efficacy in Phase 1/2 RRP trial

Inovio (INO) announced data from a retrospective trial showing that the number of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis , or RRP, patients meeting the criteria for a Complete Response, or CR, increased to 50% by the end of the second year following initial treatment with INO-3107 in a previously reported Phase 1/2 52-week trial where the CR rate was 28%. In year three, the CR rate had risen to 54%. In the retrospective trial, 95% of patients maintained or enhanced their original Overall Response Rate two years following initial treatment with INO-3107. In year three, 86% of patients had maintained or enhanced their initial response to INO-3107. Inovio plans to share these data with the FDA as part of its BLA package targeted for submission in mid-2025. No treatment-emergent serious adverse events were identified during the retrospective trial. New durability data will help inform re-dosing strategy focused on long-term elimination or reduction in the need for surgery to treat RRP disease. INOVIO plans to present data at future scientific conferences and submit for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

