INOVIO: COMP Issues Positive Opinion For Orphan Drug Designation In The EU For INO-3107

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) announced that the European Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has provided a positive opinion on the company's application for orphan drug designation in the European Union for INO-3107. The European Commission will provide a final decision on the application within 30 days.

INO-3107 is the company's product candidate that may contribute to the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis.

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.