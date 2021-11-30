Markets
INO

INOVIO To Test Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Against Omicron Variant - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) said it is rapidly moving to evaluate the company's COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidates INO-4800 and INO-4802 against the emerging Omicron variant. Also, INOVIO has started pre-clinical development of an Omicron-specific DNA vaccine candidate.

INOVIO plans to test clinical samples from its INO-4800 vaccine candidate as well as its pan-COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4802 against the Omicron variant to assess the generation of immune responses, with data expected in the coming weeks.

"We believe that INO-4800's ability to generate durable T cell responses, which could be resilient to changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, positions INO-4800 as a potentially important tool in the U.S. and international arsenal against both current and future variants," said, Joseph Kim, INOVIO's CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular