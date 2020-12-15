INOVIO To Develop DMAb Candidates To Treat COVID-19 With DARPA Funding - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company INOVIO (INO) said Tuesday it will develop DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody or dMAb candidates to treat COVID-19 with funding from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA, and the Department of Defense's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense or JPEO-CBRND.

InOVIO said that the company and a team of scientists from the Wistar Institute, AstraZeneca, the University of Pennsylvania, and Indiana University received a $37.6 million grant to use INOVIO's DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody or dMAb technology to develop anti-SARS-CoV-2-specific dMAbs.

The company noted that the dMAbs could offer versatile capabilities to function as both a therapeutic and preventive treatment for COVID-19.

As part of DARPA's two-year grant, INOVIO and Wistar teams will construct COVID-19 dMAb candidates mirroring AstraZeneca's traditional recombinant monoclonal antibody candidates currently being tested in clinical trials to treat COVID-19.

INOVIO noted that dMAb candidates can be quickly developed and produced in vivo, offering a cost-effective as well as scalable therapeutic and preventive option for treatment of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

The dMAb candidates will then be advanced into preclinical studies and then into rigorous, first-in-human clinical trials within one year of funding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.