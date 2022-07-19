US Markets
INO

Inovio to cut 18% full-time jobs to conserve cash

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it was cutting 18% of its full-time workforce, as the company shifts focus to developing its COVID-19 booster shot.

Adds restructuring details, background

July 19 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O said on Tuesday it was cutting 18% of its full-time workforce, as the company shifts focus to developing its COVID-19 booster shot.

Inovio in May had scrapped a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine after the company fell behind rivals in the vaccine race. It said it would develop the vaccine candidate, INO-4800, as a heterologous booster.

The company said on Tuesday the changes are expected to reduce its operating expenses by about 30% over the next 18 months and would extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2024.

That would allow Inovio to focus on the development of its COVID-19 booster shot and other vaccine programs, the company said.

As of February, Inovio had 317 full-time employees, according to its regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular