Inovio Stock Is Still Too Volatile Despite Grant Support for Vaccine

A host of companies have entered into the fray as the competition heats up to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus from China. Among these companies is Inovio (NASDAQ:INO), whose stock has made some furious price moves lately.

There’s also a recent financial grant to consider, which could prove to be a catalyst for INO stock. Still, this trade isn’t for the faint of heart.

A grant doesn’t guarantee a successful coronavirus vaccine. Nor is it likely to contain the share price’s highly volatile action.

Inovio Gets a Downgrade

By the end of last week, Inovio shares had gained a whopping 180% year-to-date. You might have witnessed some huge price jumps among stocks announcing developments toward coronavirus vaccines. Perhaps you’ve seen some of them move 50% or even 100%. But 180% is rather extreme and might be hard to sustain. After all, no company has come up with an effective, government-approved coronavirus vaccine yet.

In light of this, one analyst has expressed caution. Analyst Gregory Renzahe seems to suggest the possibility that developing a successful coronavirus vaccine has already been baked into the Inovio stock price:

“In our view COVID-19 vaccine attention has helped to reach levels that reflect fair value … [T]he unpredictability of monetizing a vaccine as well as the inherent work that INO faces in getting a vaccine over the goal line (irrespective of fast tracking) still persists — with the program development, proving out the viability and profile of INO-4800 clinically, being able to deploy vaccine and device in a scalable way — and all together remain a tall order.”

In other words, Inovio would have to make a whole lot of progress in order to justify the 180% price jump. Saying that the current price reflects a “fair value” seems like a polite way of stating that Inovio shares have no current reason to go up much more.

There’s certainly merit to this argument. It’s a long and arduous process to get a vaccine approved. Besides, Inovio isn’t the only company testing a coronavirus vaccine. The competition in this area is plentiful.

Support From a Market Celebrity

In any case, RBC downgraded the stock from outperform to sector perform. This is in spite of Inovio receiving a $5 million grant from the Gates Foundation. The reported purpose of the grant is to help Inovio develop a smart device that could inject the company’s coronavirus vaccine.

Thus, it could be said that Inovio has a celebrity endorsement from Bill and/or Melinda Gates. The company has also received $9 million in funding from a Norwegian organization known as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Sure, $14 million in funding is nothing to sneeze at, but keep in mind that funding doesn’t ensure success. Inovio is a tiny biotech company, and none of its products are currently approved.

Besides, Inovio’s fourth-quarter financial results aren’t encouraging. During that quarter, the company posted a $37.7 million net loss. That’s equivalent to a loss of 38 cents per share. That’s even worse than the net loss of $33 million, or 34 cents per share, from the same quarter a year earlier.

Moreover, fourth-quarter revenue was a paltry $279,000. That’s a steep decline compared to the $2.5 million in revenue generated during the same quarter from a year ago.

The Takeaway on INO Stock

It’s a gutsy move for RBC to downgrade INO stock. Yet, it makes perfect sense. The share price is too volatile for most investors to handle. And a cash infusion is absolutely no guarantee of successfully getting a coronavirus vaccine approved.

