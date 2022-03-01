US Markets
Inovio says COVID vaccine shows robust T-cell response against Omicron in lab tests

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate maintained robust T-cell responses against the Omicron variant, but showed decreased levels of both neutralizing and binding antibodies in lab testing.

T-cells are a key part of the immune system's second line of defence.

In November, the company said it had begun testing its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, to evaluate effectiveness against the new variant.

