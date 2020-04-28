Inovio Reports Positive Data With DNA Vaccine INO-4700 For MERS Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Inovio (INO) and GeneOne Life Science announced interim data through week 16 from a Phase 1/2a trial of DNA vaccine INO-4700 for MERS coronavirus or MERS-CoV. Vaccine recipients demonstrated strong antibody and T cell immune responses after 2 or 3 doses with 0.6 mg of INO-4700, a DNA vaccine that targets the MERS-CoV Spike (S) glycoprotein, delivered with intradermal CELLECTRA device.

The vaccination regimen was well-tolerated with no vaccine-associated severe adverse events (SAEs).

INO-4700 DNA vaccine demonstrated 100% binding and 92% neutralizing antibody responses against MERS-CoV, the company said.

Joseph Kim, INOVIO's President & CEO, said, ".... This exciting data provides a great foundation for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine advancement as it demonstrates the power of INOVIO's delivery system and the strength of our coronavirus experience."

INOVIO plans to advance INO-4700 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in the Middle East with a previously announced funding of $56 million by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.