INOVIO Reports Homologous Boosting Data For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) said a booster (or third) dose of INO-4800, the company's COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate, significantly increased the immune responses that resulted from the second dose. The data from a phase 1 open-label trial of 120 participants showed INO-4800 was well-tolerated as both a two-dose series and as a homologous booster dose in all adults, including participants 65 years of age and older.

"We believe that INO-4800, if approved, will be well suited to support the continued fight against COVID-19 - both as a primary vaccination and as a booster. We look forward to contributing to the international public health knowledge base via our global phase 3 clinical trial," said Joseph Kim, CEO of INOVIO.

