Inovio Ramps Up Production of Its Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate

Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: INO) SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, is only in phase 1 development, but the biotech is already preparing to produce it at scale through a partnership with the German contract manufacturer Richter-Helm BioLogics.

The biotech has been working with Richter-Helm BioLogics since 2014 to manufacture its human papillomavirus vaccine, VGX-3100, which was developed using the same DNA medicine platform as INO-4800. The coronavirus vaccine being tested in the phase 1 clinical trial was manufactured by VGXI, but Richter-Helm BioLogics uses the same technology (which VGXI developed). Many drugs have been manufactured first at VGXI, and then transferred to Richter-Helm when the time came to produce them in commercial quantities, so the technology transfer and scale-up should be fairly routine.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is chipping in $1.3 million through a grant to Inovio to help ramp up production. CEPI has been supporting the development of INO-4800 since January, contributing a total of $17.2 million to the project including the recent manufacturing grant.

Inovio hopes to advance INO-4800 into a combined phase 2/3 clinical trial this summer. The company plans to have 1 million doses of the potential coronavirus vaccine available by the end of 2020.

While it's great to see Inovio working at a rapid pace to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, investors should keep in mind that the company has lots of competition -- around 70 candidate vaccines are in development for the novel coronavirus. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) candidate, mRNA-1273, is further along -- it's ready to go into a phase 2 clinical trial as soon as the Food and Drug Administration signs off.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.