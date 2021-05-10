INOVIO Q1 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Down

Markets
(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) reported that its first-quarter net loss widened to $54.4 million or $0.27 per share, from $32.5 million or $0.26 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.18 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating expenses were $52.9 million compared to $26.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Total revenue was $371 thousand compared to $1.3 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $850 thousand for the quarter.

INO closed Monday regular trading at $6.67 down $0.18 or 2.63%. In the after-hours trade, the stock further dropped $0.45 or 6.75%.

