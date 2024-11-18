Inovio price target lowered to $15 from $33 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on Inovio (INO) to $15 from $33 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 financial updates and business highlights, including progress on BLA filing for INO-3107 planned for mid-2025. The firm notes that total Q3 OpEx was $27.3M, resulting in $84.8M of cash providing financial runway through Q3 2025 to support BLA submission. Oppenheimer was also encouraged by regulatory progress ex-U.S. and new immunology data that supports the biological basis for INO-3107’s clinical benefit.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on INO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.