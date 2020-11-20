INOVIO Presents Data From Combination Trial Of INO-5401 And INO-9012 With Libtayo

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) said data from the combination trial of INO-5401 and INO-9012 showed that the DNA medicines in combination with PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab), radiation and temozolomide are tolerable, immunogenic, and may improve median survival for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The company said the combination of INO-5401 + INO-9012 continues to show a well-tolerated safety profile when given not only with radiation and temozolomide, but also with PD-1 blockade by Libtayo, which is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi.

Jeffrey Skolnik, INOVIO's senior vice president, clinical development, said, "INO-5401 + INO-9012, with Libtayo and RT/TMZ, generates cancer antigen-specific T cells that may be able to attack GBM and provide a survival advantage."

The company will provide additional data in the coming months, including correlative immunology and tissue data, as well as total study drug exposure and concomitant medication use.

