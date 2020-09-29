Inovio Plunges after COVID-19 Vaccine Setback

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) shares plummeted 28.34% Monday after the biotech company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had put its COVID-19 vaccine on hold until it answers further questions about its vaccine technology.

The company previously told investors that it had intended to move to Phase 3 trials this month, in line with other developers searching for the elusive vaccine, but now must wait until the fourth quarter for the FDAâs findings before it can move forward. âThe company is actively working to address the FDAâs questions and plans to respond in October,â Inovio said in a statement cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Inovioâs vaccine, which aims to provide immunity to the virus by inserting genetic instructions into cells to get them to release a protein found on the coronavirus, insisted that the early-stage trial of its Covid vaccine showed promising signs without any significant complications. It said the FDAâs concerns were more in relation to the details about administering the shot in its upcoming trial. As of Sept. 29, 2020, Inovio stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, and still trades 268% higher on the year, despite Mondayâs selling rout.

Additional Funding Required

Unlike many of its rivals that have secured millions â and in some cases â billions of dollars from government grants and industry investment, Inovio has flagged itâll require additional funding to complete its Phase 3 trial. The company, which had just $372 million at the end of the June quarter, recently reported that it had received less than $20 million in grants.

Wall Street View

Despite Inovioâs vaccine setback, Maxim Groupâs Jason McCarthy upgraded the shares to âBuyâ from âHold,â arguing the FDA trial holdup will be short-lived. Consensus elsewhere on the Street remains mixed. The stock receives 2 âBuyâ ratings, 5 âHoldâ ratings, and 1 âSellâ rating. Twelve-month price targets range from as high as $36 to as low as $8, with an average target of $15.29. This represents a 26% premium from yesterdayâs close of $12.14.

Technical Outlook and Trading Tactics

News of the delayed late-stage vaccine trial pushed Inovio shares down toward the $9.50 level, where they find a confluence of support from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and a multi-month horizontal trendline stretching back to late March. Active traders who buy the retracement to this high probability entry area should consider placing a stop-loss order beneath the September swing low at $8.78 and targeting a move back up to overhead resistance around $32. Manage risk by moving the stop to break even if the price climbs above this monthâs high at $18.69.

