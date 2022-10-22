Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock jumps 13% this past week

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 74% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$52m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

With just US$2,114,282 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Inovio Pharmaceuticals to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Inovio Pharmaceuticals has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$186m when it last reported (June 2022). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 74% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Inovio Pharmaceuticals' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 23% in the twelve months, Inovio Pharmaceuticals shareholders did even worse, losing 74%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Inovio Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

