Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Inovio Pharmaceuticals had US$14.1m of debt at March 2021, down from US$76.6m a year prior. However, it does have US$518.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$504.5m.

A Look At Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:INO Debt to Equity History June 21st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Inovio Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$41.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$31.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$518.6m in cash and US$10.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$455.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Inovio Pharmaceuticals is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Inovio Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Inovio Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$6.5m, which is a gain of 147%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Inovio Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$207m and booked a US$188m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$504.5m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Importantly, Inovio Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Inovio Pharmaceuticals .

