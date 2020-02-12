Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) closed the most recent trading day at $3.34, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.97%.

INO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, INO is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.36 million, down 45.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.