Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock Moves -1.84%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) closed at $4.28, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.05%.

INO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INO to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.36 million, down 45.72% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.