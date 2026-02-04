Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Price Target Increased by 12.14% to 8.73

The average one-year price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:INO) has been revised to $8.73 / share. This is an increase of 12.14% from the prior estimate of $7.79 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 416.64% from the latest reported closing price of $1.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 24.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INO is 0.01%, an increase of 446.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 103.25% to 21,529K shares. The put/call ratio of INO is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,429K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,266K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company.

Boxer Capital Management holds 2,300K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,973K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 82.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INO by 477.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,133K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

