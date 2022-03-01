Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$106.9 million, or -$0.50 per share. This compares with -$24.3 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 53.3% to $0.84 million from $1.8 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$106.9 Mln. vs. -$24.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.50 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $0.84 Mln vs. $1.8 Mln last year.

