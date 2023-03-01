Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$54.5 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$106.9 million, or -$0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 84.5% to $0.13 million from $0.84 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$54.5 Mln. vs. -$106.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.22 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $0.13 Mln vs. $0.84 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.