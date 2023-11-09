Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 loss drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$33.93 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$37.78 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 95.7% to $0.39 million from $9.15 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$33.93 Mln. vs. -$37.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.13 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q3): $0.39 Mln vs. $9.15 Mln last year.

